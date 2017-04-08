Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Gorsuch Confirmation

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded Friday’s Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.





The Attorney General called Judge Gorsuch a jurist who will respect state government, the role of the judiciary and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution as it was written.



“The Mountain State will have a friend in Judge Gorsuch,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I believe West Virginians will come to admire Judge Gorsuch’s willingness to protect religious liberty, respect the Second Amendment and rebuke the type of federal overreach that has harmed our state.”



In February, the Attorney General led a 20-state coalition urging the Senate to confirm Judge Gorsuch without delay. Its letter touted his immense qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy as traits sure to make him an excellent Associate Justice.



Judge Gorsuch will succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia. He comes to the court from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

