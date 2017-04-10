Hotel Breakers Named Among Top Hotels; Cedar Point Opens May 2

Hotel Breakers landed the number six spot out of 25, outranking popular family-friendly hotels in states like Florida, California, Hawaii and Pennsylvania.

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s iconic beachfront resort, has once again been voted as one of the “ Top 25 Hotels for Families” by readers of TripAdvisor.

The 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® awards are chosen based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winners were identified in the categories of “Top Hotels,” “Luxury,” “Bargain,” “B&Bs and Inns” and more. Additional criteria include remarkable service, value and quality.

“We’re once again honored to be recognized in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards,” said Brian Peiffer, director of resorts for Cedar Point. “To experience everything Cedar Point has to offer, visiting for more than one day is the ultimate choice, and we’ll be here to provide the best possible experience for our guests at Hotel Breakers.”

With so much to see and do, Cedar Point is the perfect getaway for families looking for multiple days of fun. You can truly “Play Your Way” with 70 rides, including 17 world-class coasters, a beautiful mile-long beach, the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park, five unique hotel properties, parasailing, fishing charters, three massive kids’ areas, award-winning live shows and special events like Brew and BBQ, Cedar Point Nights and HalloWeekends®. Additionally, guests can take advantage of unique offerings like behind-the-scenes VIP tours and ferry trips to nearby Kelleys Island and Put-in-Bay.

Guests who stay at any of Cedar Point’s five hotel properties can receive benefits that no other hotels can offer, including Early Entry into Cedar Point and the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park to experience some of the best thrill rides in the world before the general public, special multi-day admission package deals and the closest rooms to the world’s best amusement park destination.

To start planning a getaway to Cedar Point, and to learn more about the park’s overnight accommodations, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

Here's a You Tube preview of the 2017 season:

Over 800 park fans spent the morning learning more about Cedar Point’s upcoming season and exploring the park during Winter Chill Out, an exclusive off-season tour. The event proceeds go directly to A Kid Again, an organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

Winter Chill Out has been held at the park for several years and has given guests unique opportunities to see winter ride maintenance programs, new construction projects and learn about how the park prepares for each upcoming season.

Guests of Winter Chill Out also had the opportunity to see the construction progress on the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park. Located adjacent to Cedar Point and Hotel Breakers, the 18-acre Cedar Point Shores makes its debut on Saturday, May 27. Four all-new water attractions will open, including Point Plummet – a six-story aqua-drop slide where riders will experience near free fall as the floor drops beneath them!

Cedar Point Shores will also feature a completely new entrance gate, new food and merchandise locations, spectacular views of Lake Erie and more spaces for families to relax and enjoy the summer.

The highlight of the tour included a special presentation, where the park announced several exciting new changes coming to Cedar Point in 2017:

Iron Dragon: Virtual Reality – Back by popular demand, guests can combine the real-life thrills of a Cedar Point coaster favorite with the imaginary virtual world on Iron Dragon: Virtual Reality. Guests on Iron Dragon: VR will wear a special virtual reality headset while riding the Iron Dragon roller coaster, immersing them in a whole new world while the ride swings, dives and sways throughout the course. In the alternate world of the headsets, menacing ogres, angry villagers and flying creatures will attempt to disrupt a peaceful carriage ride.

The traditional, non-VR experience of Iron Dragon experience will be available each day. From June 9 through Sept. 4, Iron Dragon: VR will be available to all guests beginning at 6 p.m. when Cedar Point closes at 10 p.m. or later. Riders must be 48 inches tall to experience Iron Dragon and Iron Dragon: VR.

Professor Delbert’s Frontier Fling – On the Frontier Trail, a towering and terrifying favorite makes a fresh debut in 2017. Formerly Challenge Park’s RipCord, Frontier Fling is a historical nod to the Paddlewheel Excursions boat ride, where animated character Delbert Feinstein made several “attempts” to fly over the passing paddlewheel boats on his crudely-assembled flying machine. Frontier Fling is an additional charge attraction.

Season Pass Drink Plan – Thirsty? Cedar Point is debuting an all-new Season Pass Drink Plan for all Season Passholders. Guests with a 2017 Season or Platinum Pass will have the option of choosing a refillable drink bottle or a disposable cup for unlimited fountain drinks all summer. The Season Pass Drink Plan will go on sale March 1 and can be used at all in-park, walk-up fountain drink locations, including Cedar Point Shores Water Park. Guests without a 2017 Season or Platinum Pass can still purchase the refillable drink bottle.

The Battle for Cedar Point – Back for its second year, guests can join their favorite “coaster alliance” and compete with each other on their mobile devices. New this summer, players can answer all-new trivia questions, play special mini-games in select ride queues and scan more targets to gain additional points for their chosen alliance. The Battle for Cedar Point is a feature already loaded into the Cedar Point mobile app and the game can be played using the park’s free Wi-Fi.

Melt Bar & Grilled – An Ohio favorite, Melt Bar & Grilled is bringing its signature, over-the-top gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches to the midway. Located near Planet Snoopy in the former Joe Cool Café, Melt’s ninth location will also feature a full-service bar and a Cedar Point-exclusive sandwich.

Known as relaxing, eclectic and fun, Melt Bar & Grilled serves deliciously huge sandwiches that have been featured in USA Today, ESPN The Magazine, and on The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and The Travel Channel's "Man Vs. Food." Melt Bar & Grilled fans drive from all over Ohio and beyond just to experience the incredibly unique atmosphere and diverse, ever-changing menu.

“We’re thrilled to bring our comfort food creations to Cedar Point’s guests this summer,” said Matt Fish, owner and founder of Melt Bar & Grilled. “Travelers from all over the world visit the park each year, and we can’t wait to give them a special taste of Cleveland during their stay – especially the Firecracker Chicken Sandwich. This Cedar Point exclusive is the perfect summer grilled cheese!”

Melt Bar & Grilled at Cedar Point is scheduled to open on May 26.

“Lights, Camera, Action!” – Cedar Point’s award-winning live entertainment continues its legacy with the debut of “Lights, Camera, Action!” in the Jack Aldrich Theatre. This show will immerse guests in famous movie music from black-and-white features to today’s cinematic greats.

“Peanuts™ Perfect Day” – On the big stage in Celebration Plaza, everyone’s favorite Peanuts friends come together in this larger-than-life celebration. Perfect for families, guests can sing along to popular music and meet the characters after the show.

In addition to these new shows, “Luminosity,” the park’s explosive summer spectacular, returns in Celebration Plaza with fresh music, mesmerizing special effects and additional surprises throughout the show. Other favorites, like “All Wheels Extreme,” “Totally Live – This Country Rocks” and “Lusty Lil’s Wild West Review” will make their return in 2017. Show times vary throughout the summer.