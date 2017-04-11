Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration

The Marshall University Office of Intercultural Affairs will host the 2nd annual World Fusion Celebration Wednesday, April 12, at the university’s Huntington campus.

This event will bring students together who come from different lifestyles, cultures, nations and religions, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs at Marshall.

“Unity amongst culturally diverse groups is essential to establishing world peace and a true understanding of our world,” Cooley said. “Through World Fusion celebrations we hope to foster awareness and create an environment for meaningful intercultural exchanges among all of our students – no matter where they come from, what language they speak or whom they worship.”

Cooley said World Fusion events will begin at 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. April 12 with “World Fusion Day” on the Memorial Student Center plaza. He noted this is a follow-up event to the Campus Tea and Talk event held Dec. 8 in the university’s Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

Hayley Cornwell, a Master of Social Work (M.S.W.) student who is a graduate assistant in the Office of Intercultural Affairs, has served as an organizer for these events. Cornwell said admission is free to the public and the entire Marshall and local community is encouraged to attend. She said in the case of rain, the event will be held inside the Memorial Student Center.

“We’ve expanded this year’s event and expect participants from over 15 different cultural and subcultural groups including Black United Students, LGBT, Muslim, German, Pakistani, Thailand, various faith organizations and many more,” Cornwell said. “We want students, staff and faculty to join us on the plaza for music, food, art and interactive displays of diversity from around the world.”

Cornwell said Dr. Isaac Willis Larison, associate professor of literacy education, is hosting “A Cultural Mosaic” to follow World Fusion Day events from 2 to 4 p.m. April 12 between Freshman North and South residence halls.

The World Fusion celebrations are being held in conjunction with the Marshall University World Council, developed during the past year by the Office of Intercultural Affairs. The World Council is dedicated to giving American and international students the opportunity to learn and grow from one another. World Council currently consists of 16 national student groups. For those interested in joining World Council, contact the Office of Intercultural Affairs.

For more information on World Fusion events, contact Cornwell at cornwell8@marshall.edu. To learn more about Marshall’s Office of Intercultural Affairs, visit www.marshall.edu/intercultural.