Opioid Accident Epidemic Spans More than WV

“This is a real problem that we’re seeing,” said Captain Matthew Moynihan of the Rhode Island State Police. “I think we all can see that this is becoming an epidemic."

Huntington and WV have seen an increase in substance abuse related accidents, such as last week when a vehicle plunged over an interstate to the bottom of a ravine. The same kinds of circumstances are occurring in Rhode Island, as this You Tube video illustrates.

Speaking to WPRI TV, Moynihan explained troopers have been carrying narcan for two years. ""It's unfortunate when we see these incident on our roadways,” Moynihan said. “It's unfortunate when people are making theses decision to get behind the wheel, whether they're been drinking or using narcotics.”

The risk extends to everyone on the road such as in this video where an impaired plumber slammed into a restaurant. 24 hours later a driver collided with a utility pole -- a child was in the back seat.

Since Jan. 1, In West Warwick, Rhode Island EMTs revived 15 people with Narcan since January 1. Seven of those occurred in March.