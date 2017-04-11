Most read
Opioid Accident Epidemic Spans More than WV
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:42 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Speaking to WPRI TV, Moynihan explained troopers have been carrying narcan for two years. ""It's unfortunate when we see these incident on our roadways,” Moynihan said. “It's unfortunate when people are making theses decision to get behind the wheel, whether they're been drinking or using narcotics.”
The risk extends to everyone on the road such as in this video where an impaired plumber slammed into a restaurant. 24 hours later a driver collided with a utility pole -- a child was in the back seat.
Since Jan. 1, In West Warwick, Rhode Island EMTs revived 15 people with Narcan since January 1. Seven of those occurred in March.