Most read
- Hotel Breakers Named Among Top Hotels; Cedar Point Opens May 2
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
- Marshall criminal justice students win 2nd place in national crime scene competition
- Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Former Huntington Cop, Sheriff, Mayor Honored by Creators of Dick Tracy Comic
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Legislature Approves Overdose Monitoring, Office of Drug Policy
- Short Council Agenda Includes Budget Revision
- Marshall director of admissions named to national AACRAO subcommittee
Castle, Compton Named Huntington Officers of the Year
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:47 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Together, these officers form the heart and soul of the Department's Forensic Investigation Unit, which is one of the most important and highly-recognized entities within the Police Department. It will soon be the only unit in the state to be accredited for evidence response and only the second in the state to be accredited for latent fingerprint analysis.
Lt. Castle was hired as a Huntington Police officer in August 1994 after serving four years as a civilian forensics technician. Sgt. Compton was hired in October 1998.