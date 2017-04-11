Castle, Compton Named Huntington Officers of the Year

The Huntington Police Department has named Sgt. Steve Compton (left) and Lt. Dave Castle (right) as its 2016 Officers of the Year.





Together, these officers form the heart and soul of the Department's Forensic Investigation Unit, which is one of the most important and highly-recognized entities within the Police Department. It will soon be the only unit in the state to be accredited for evidence response and only the second in the state to be accredited for latent fingerprint analysis.



Lt. Castle was hired as a Huntington Police officer in August 1994 after serving four years as a civilian forensics technician. Sgt. Compton was hired in October 1998.

