Castle, Compton Named Huntington Officers of the Year

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:47 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Castle, Compton Named Huntington Officers of the Year
The Huntington Police Department has named Sgt. Steve Compton (left) and Lt. Dave Castle (right) as its 2016 Officers of the Year.


Together, these officers form the heart and soul of the Department's Forensic Investigation Unit, which is one of the most important and highly-recognized entities within the Police Department. It will soon be the only unit in the state to be accredited for evidence response and only the second in the state to be accredited for latent fingerprint analysis.

Lt. Castle was hired as a Huntington Police officer in August 1994 after serving four years as a civilian forensics technician. Sgt. Compton was hired in October 1998.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus