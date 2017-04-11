W.Va. AG Urges Caution During Last-Minute Tax Filing

If mailing a tax return, double check the federal and state mailing addresses at IRS.gov and tax.wv.gov.

Make sure to validate the legitimacy of any tax preparer or tax filing service.

Shred any discarded documents that contain personal information. Doing so makes it harder for thieves to steal information.

