Huntington VA Celebrates Chemo Bell Ringing

April 6, 2017 was significant for Vietnam Veteran Keith Brannen, of Crown City, Ohio, a date in which he marked his last round of chemotherapy at the Huntington VA Medical Center. As his VA team and his wife watched him with tears of joy, Mr. Brannen rang the bell that hangs in the chemo treatment room, signifying not only the end of his treatment but also his strength and hope for the future.

Brannen was the first VA patient to complete treatment since the bell was hung. His nurse, Kim Wellman, explained the bell's purpose.

"It was important for us to recognize the significance of completing their journey," Wellman said. "This is a milestone in the lives of our Veterans and their families. We appreciate all the sacrifices of our Veterans, and we want to celebrate their renewed strength."

Brannen has nothing but praise for his VA oncology team. Speaking of nurse Wellman, he said, "She was here at 7:30 a.m. my first day of chemo, and she stayed with me until I finished at 5:30 p.m. Throughout my treatment, my team made sure that I followed what I was supposed to do. I gained weight and never got sick. I could not have gotten better care anywhere."

Below the bell is inscribed the following words:

Ring this bell

Three times well

Its toll to clearly say

My treatment's done

This course is run

And I'm on my way