Most read
- Marshall criminal justice students win 2nd place in national crime scene competition
- Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration
- Facebook Censors Popular Pastor for Christian Posts; Facebook Blocks ~20 Million People from Pastor Steven Andrew
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- West Virginia 'GEAR UP' to host Career Academy Thursday
- W.Va. AG Urges Caution During Last-Minute Tax Filing
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
- Opioid Accident Epidemic Spans More than WV
- Marshall director of admissions named to national AACRAO subcommittee
- Hotel Breakers Named Among Top Hotels; Cedar Point Opens May 2
Huntington VA Celebrates Chemo Bell Ringing
Brannen was the first VA patient to complete treatment since the bell was hung. His nurse, Kim Wellman, explained the bell's purpose.
"It was important for us to recognize the significance of completing their journey," Wellman said. "This is a milestone in the lives of our Veterans and their families. We appreciate all the sacrifices of our Veterans, and we want to celebrate their renewed strength."
Brannen has nothing but praise for his VA oncology team. Speaking of nurse Wellman, he said, "She was here at 7:30 a.m. my first day of chemo, and she stayed with me until I finished at 5:30 p.m. Throughout my treatment, my team made sure that I followed what I was supposed to do. I gained weight and never got sick. I could not have gotten better care anywhere."
Below the bell is inscribed the following words:
Ring this bell
Three times well
Its toll to clearly say
My treatment's done
This course is run
And I'm on my way