CHH ER Physician Dr Dominique Wong Donates to HPD
Dr. Wong is an emergency room physician at Cabell Huntington Hospital and has been a tremendous asset and benefactor to the Police Department. She was instrumental in organizing and conducting training, assisted by Fire Chief Jan Rader and Paramedic Supervisor Patrick McClain, that provided life-saving skills to every officer in the Police Department. Officers were specifically trained in the use of tourniquets. Since the training, officers have recorded four saves using these techniques.
Dr. Wong was also instrumental in securing a substantial donation from Cabell-Huntington Hospital which, coupled with asset forfeiture funding, allowed the Police Department to purchase rifle plate vests for every officer.
In addition, Dr. Wong donated, at her own cost, 40 emergency first aid kits to be affixed to the vests.