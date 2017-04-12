Ohio Inspector General investigation finds unsupervised inmates placed computers in prison ceiling to commit crimes

The Ohio Inspector General issued two reports of investigation after receiving a complaint from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) regarding the discovery by staff of two operable computers hidden in a ceiling at the Marion Correctional Institution.

The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Administrative Services, determined that the computers were being used by an inmate to steal the identity of another inmate to submit credit card applications and commit tax fraud. The computers were also used to illicitly create security clearance passes for inmates to gain access to restricted areas and download hacking tools that could be used in network attacks. In addition, through a program run by the Ohio Penal Industries, the investigation determined that inmates had unregulated access to computer hardware, software, and accessories. The Ohio Inspector General found a wrongdoing due to lax inmate supervision that allowed inmates the ability to build computers from parts, transport them through several prison security checks, hide them in the ceiling, run cabling, and ultimately, connect the computers to the prison’s network. The report of investigation has been sent to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney and the Ohio Ethics Commission for consideration. The second report of investigation released today also involved the Marion Correctional Institution. The investigation focused on the circumstances surrounding the execution of a contract and the subsequent transfer between vendors. The Ohio Inspector General found wrongdoing for violating ODRC policy by failing to follow competitive bidding requirements, and expressed concerns regarding the process that was used to review, approve, and execute the contracts. The report of investigation will be provided to the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office for further review. Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file numbers 2015-CA00043 and 2015-CA00047 are now available at: http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2017investigations.aspx

