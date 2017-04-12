Marshall School of Medicine announces new class for accelerated Doctor of Medicine program

 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 21:25 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
They are high school seniors with proms, awards and graduations just ahead, but you can also add becoming a medical doctor to their future plans.

The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced today that eleven West Virginia graduating seniors have been named the newest members of the school’s accelerated B.S. to M.D. program, which allows students to complete the requirements for both degrees in seven years.

 

The program is open to highly motivated West Virginia students who achieve a minimum ACT composite score of 30 (or equivalent SAT), a cumulative GPA of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale and several other criteria, including three letters of recommendation and an on-campus interview.

The following individuals have been accepted into the program:

Karim Abdelgaber Cabell Midland High School Cabell County
Ella Cooper Cabell Midland High School Cabell County
Chase Gillispie Cabell Midland High School Cabell County
Garrett Gress Hurricane High School Putnam County
Lauren Hanna Parkersburg South High School Wood County
Emily King Buckhannon-Upshur High School Upshur County
Ahmed Mohamed George Washington High School Kanawha County
Ishita Sharma Morgantown High School Monongalia County
Vijaya Lakshmi Sundaram Hurricane High School Putnam County
Joel Walker Clay County High School Clay County
Andrew (Drew) Yanok Parkersburg South High School Wood County

According to Jennifer Plymale, associate dean for admissions at the School of Medicine, one of the goals of the program is to identify exceptional students who will remain in the state and care for its citizens.

“This accelerated program allows us to attract students who are interested in medicine and fast-track them to careers with limited debt and fantastic opportunities at Marshall, “ Plymale said.

Students who successfully complete the program requirements will matriculate directly to medical school. They are not required to take the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) and they receive a tuition waiver for the medical school portion of the program.

For more information about the program, visit: http://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/accelerated-bsmd-program/.

