McVey to give commencement address at Marshall May 6

J. Mark McVey, a Son of Marshall who has forged an outstanding career as a singer and actor on Broadway, will deliver the commencement address at Marshall University’s spring commencement ceremony next month.

Well known for his performances as Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” McVey made his debut on Broadway in that role, after having won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actor while on tour. The first American to perform the role in London, he also gave performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and in the 25th Anniversary Tour of the show, for which he won the Ovation Award and BroadwayWorld.com Award. All in all, he has given more than 3,200 performances in “Les Mis.”

McVey’s other Broadway appearances include Captain Walker in The Who’s “Tommy”; Tommy Tune’s “The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public”; and “Stairway to Paradise” with Kristin Chenoweth. Other New York accomplishments include the revival of “Chess“ and “Hey Love,” the critically acclaimed review of Mary Rodgers’ music, which was conceived and directed by Richard Maltby Jr. McVey’s national and international tours include “Carousel” and the Hal Prince production of “Show Boat.” Regional successes include performances of “My Fair Lady,” “South Pacific” and “Kismet.”

The artist made his Carnegie Hall debut with composer Marvin Hamlisch and continues to perform with numerous symphonies in the U.S. and around the world. He has also been seen on television many times, including on “America’s Got Talent,” “Huckabee” and “All My Children.” He made his PBS debut with the Boston Pops and followed that appearance with a PBS Christmas special for the U.S. military troops, in which he was featured with Hamlisch and the National Symphony Orchestra. He also appeared in the PBS special “A Tale of Two Cities in Concert.”

McVey’s participation in the Trans-Siberian Orchestra recording, “The Lost Christmas Eve,” earned him a double-platinum record. He also has three solo CDs: “Broadway and Beyond,” “If You Really Knew Me,” and “One Among Few,” as well as a family CD, “The McVey Family Christmas.”

Observers of the theater have given McVey accolades, including the following:

“Mark McVey is a wonderful heroic tenor with flawless diction and superb restraint as an actor.” – Emily Van Hazinga – Boston Globe

“McVey…displayed a command of character unparalleled on the stage” – Phil Gallo – Variety

“Mark McVey is simply the best!!… His vocal sound is superb, and his range is awesome… Audiences adore him.” – Marvin Hamlisch

Marshall’s commencement will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington. For further information, visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.