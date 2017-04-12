Rader Sworn in as Fire Chief

Jan K. Rader was sworn in Wednesday, April 12, to become the first female fire chief for a professional fire department in West Virginia. The Honorable Cheryl Henderson, municipal court judge, conducted the swearing-in ceremony, while the Honorable Patricia A. Keller, Cabell County Family Court Judge, pinned Rader's fire chief badge on her uniform.

She had been appointed interim fire chief following the retirement of Carl Eastham and the Mayor appointed her to the position permanently and Huntington City Council approved.

"I would like to thank Mayor Williams and City Council for their support and confidence in my abilities. Even though Huntington is experiencing difficult financial issues and an unprecedented public health epidemic, working together I have no doubt that we will emerge better and stronger as a department, as a city, and as a community," Rader said.

You can click on the link below to view video of the event:

