Rader Sworn in as Fire Chief
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 22:59 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
She had been appointed interim fire chief following the retirement of Carl Eastham and the Mayor appointed her to the position permanently and Huntington City Council approved.
"I would like to thank Mayor Williams and City Council for their support and confidence in my abilities. Even though Huntington is experiencing difficult financial issues and an unprecedented public health epidemic, working together I have no doubt that we will emerge better and stronger as a department, as a city, and as a community," Rader said.
You can click on the link below to view video of the event: