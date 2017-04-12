Rader Sworn in as Fire Chief

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 22:59 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Rader Sworn in as Fire Chief
Photo: City of Huntington Mayor's Office

West Virginia Women's history has been made!

Jan K. Rader was sworn in Wednesday, April 12,  to become the first female fire chief for a professional fire department in West Virginia. The Honorable Cheryl Henderson, municipal court judge, conducted the swearing-in ceremony, while the Honorable Patricia A. Keller, Cabell County Family Court Judge, pinned Rader's fire chief badge on her uniform.

She had been appointed interim fire chief following the retirement of Carl Eastham and the Mayor appointed her to the position permanently and Huntington City Council approved.

Rader Sworn in as Fire Chief

"I would like to thank Mayor Williams and City Council for their support and confidence in my abilities. Even though Huntington is experiencing difficult financial issues and an unprecedented public health epidemic, working together I have no doubt that we will emerge better and stronger as a department, as a city, and as a community," Rader said.

 You can click on the link below to view video of the event:

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1519508274726744

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus