America's Greatest Community's Sendoff Monday; Manchin, Jenkins, Capito Wish Huntington Luck

It's almost time to determine which of the Elite Eight Communities will finish first, second and third.

Huntington holds a "Rally for America's Best" Monday, April 17 @ 6 p.m. at Pullman Square after which Mayor Steve Williams , Mary Witten Wiseman, president of Foundation for the Tri-State Community; Margaret Mary Layne, former Huntington city manager and former director of the Huntington Museum of Art; and others, fly Tuesday to Denver to present the revitalization plan to a panel of judges.

Winners will be announced Wednesday , April 19. First place carries a prize of three million dollars, second place wins two million , and third goes home with one million dollars. Huntington has already received a $100,000 check for initial implementation of its plan. SHELLY CAPITO

West Virginia's two senators --- Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito --- along with Rep. Evan Jenkins have already extended their well wishes to Williams and the city. Their greetings are available in the You Tube videos on this page.

Manchin, incidentally, will return to Huntington late next week to host a town hall forum. The location , time and date are TBA.

Good luck Huntington!