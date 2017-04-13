Most read
- BREAKING... City Files Counter Suit Against Retired Firefighters, Their Widows
- BREAKING ... West End Robbery Leads to Shooting
- Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration
- Attorney General Morrisey Congratulates Colleagues For Receiving Prestigious Award
- CHH ER Physician Dr Dominique Wong Donates to HPD
- Huntington High Partnership Sues Arts Renaissance for $31,500 Back Rent at Old HHS
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Ohio Inspector General investigation finds unsupervised inmates placed computers in prison ceiling to commit crimes
- Marshall criminal justice students win 2nd place in national crime scene competition
- Five being inducted into the Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame
Kindred, Others Host Easter Egg Hunts
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 00:57 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
We will have several special guests including Spike Jr from 93.7 The DAWG, the Easter Bunny courtesy of Here We Grow, Cabby the koala from Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital and more! We have thousands of eggs and lots of special prizes! Join us this weekend for a great time and family fun! -Big Buck Country 101.5 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet ESPN Radio 94.1 FM & AM 930 WRVC CAT Sports 93.3 & 1340 Hits 97.9
iHeart Media sponsors the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Commission hunt beginning at 12 noon in Ritter Park. Starting at the same time, a hunt occurs on the soccer fields at Barboursville Park, too.
The Altizer/Guyandotte Easter Egg Hunt will be from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Altizer Park.