Kindred, Others Host Easter Egg Hunts

Kindred Communications' 8th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be THIS Saturday, April 15, on the Cabell County Courthouse lawn! We will have inflatables up for the kiddos to play on beginning at 9 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10!

We will have several special guests including Spike Jr from 93.7 The DAWG, the Easter Bunny courtesy of Here We Grow, Cabby the koala from Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital and more! We have thousands of eggs and lots of special prizes! Join us this weekend for a great time and family fun! -Big Buck Country 101.5 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet ESPN Radio 94.1 FM & AM 930 WRVC CAT Sports 93.3 & 1340 Hits 97.9





iHeart Media sponsors the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Commission hunt beginning at 12 noon in Ritter Park. Starting at the same time, a hunt occurs on the soccer fields at Barboursville Park, too.

The Altizer/Guyandotte Easter Egg Hunt will be from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Altizer Park.