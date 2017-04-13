Most read
- Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration
- Attorney General Morrisey Congratulates Colleagues For Receiving Prestigious Award
- CHH ER Physician Dr Dominique Wong Donates to HPD
- Ohio Inspector General investigation finds unsupervised inmates placed computers in prison ceiling to commit crimes
- BREAKING... City Files Counter Suit Against Retired Firefighters, Their Widows
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- BREAKING ... West End Robbery Leads to Shooting
- Marshall criminal justice students win 2nd place in national crime scene competition
- Secretary Warner Urges West Virginians to Assist in Holding Fair and Clean Elections
- Pro Publica Wins Pulitizer for Public Service
BREAKING... City Files Counter Suit Against Retired Firefighters, Their Widows
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:57 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Johnson, which represents the city both on the counter claim and labor negotiations. One social media comment stated that the city has spent at least $1,200 on postage, not to mention copies and other legal fees. No other details are available at this time.