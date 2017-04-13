BREAKING... City Files Counter Suit Against Retired Firefighters, Their Widows

 Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:57 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The City of Huntington has counter-sued retired firefighters and their widows relating to the benefit changes.  According to numerous retirees, certified letters have been received from Steptoe &
Johnson, which represents the city both on the counter claim and labor negotiations. One social media comment stated that the city has spent at least $1,200 on postage, not to mention copies and other legal fees. No other details are available at this time.
