BREAKING... City Files Counter Suit Against Retired Firefighters, Their Widows

The City of Huntington has counter-sued retired firefighters and their widows relating to the benefit changes. According to numerous retirees, certified letters have been received from Steptoe &

Johnson, which represents the city both on the counter claim and labor negotiations. One social media comment stated that the city has spent at least $1,200 on postage, not to mention copies and other legal fees. No other details are available at this time.

