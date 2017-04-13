Huntington High Partnership Sues Arts Renaissance for $31,500 Back Rent at Old HHS

Huntington High Limited Partnership has sued non-profit Arts Resources for the Tri State for $126,000 in back rent, according to a Cabell County Circuit Court complaint. Based on information from the WV Secretary of State's Office, The Housing Development Corp., the general partner of Huntington High Limited Partnership, is located at 300 Seventh Avenue W, the same address as the Huntington Housing Authority. Vicki Lester, Housing Authority Executive Director at that address , is the person upon process is to be served for Huntington High Limited Partnership (Housing Development Corp.)

Arts Resources pays $3,500 for the auditorium , theatrical facilities, as well as classrooms. No rental payments have been made, the suit said, since July 2016. The suit demands $31,500 pus interest , court costs and a jury trial.

The General Partner for Housing Development Corporation is Bank One CDC, Columbus, Ohio, according to the W.Va. Secretary of State's Office.

The business purpose for Housing Development Corp. is Real Estate and Rental and Leasing - Real Estate - Lessors of Real Estate (residential, nonresidential buildings & dwellings, miniwarehouses, self-storage units, other) .

Although the SOS office lists Huntington High Limited Partnership as a "for profit" company; Housing Development Corp. (http://www.nonprofitfacts.com/WV/Housing-Development-Corporation.html) is listed as a non-profit tax exempt entity based on a May 1998 ruling. A financial report is included on the page.

WV Corps. which provides company profiles of businesses in the Mountain State based on public records contains over 20 "related companies" to Huntington High Limited Partnership and Housing Development Corp. You can check this site by clicking:

http://www.westvirginiacorps.com/corp/16065.html

