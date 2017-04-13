Most read
Huntington High Partnership Sues Arts Renaissance for $31,500 Back Rent at Old HHS
Arts Resources pays $3,500 for the auditorium , theatrical facilities, as well as classrooms. No rental payments have been made, the suit said, since July 2016. The suit demands $31,500 pus interest , court costs and a jury trial.
The General Partner for Housing Development Corporation is Bank One CDC, Columbus, Ohio, according to the W.Va. Secretary of State's Office.
The business purpose for Housing Development Corp. is Real Estate and Rental and Leasing - Real Estate - Lessors of Real Estate (residential, nonresidential buildings & dwellings, miniwarehouses, self-storage units, other) .
Although the SOS office lists Huntington High Limited Partnership as a "for profit" company; Housing Development Corp. (http://www.nonprofitfacts.com/WV/Housing-Development-Corporation.html) is listed as a non-profit tax exempt entity based on a May 1998 ruling. A financial report is included on the page.
WV Corps. which provides company profiles of businesses in the Mountain State based on public records contains over 20 "related companies" to Huntington High Limited Partnership and Housing Development Corp. You can check this site by clicking:
http://www.westvirginiacorps.com/corp/16065.html
ALSO SEE:
http://wvrecord.com/stories/511103691-property-owner-alleges-arts-organi...