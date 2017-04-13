Most read
- BREAKING... City Files Counter Suit Against Retired Firefighters, Their Widows
- BREAKING ... West End Robbery Leads to Shooting
- Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration
- Attorney General Morrisey Congratulates Colleagues For Receiving Prestigious Award
- CHH ER Physician Dr Dominique Wong Donates to HPD
- Huntington High Partnership Sues Arts Renaissance for $31,500 Back Rent at Old HHS
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Ohio Inspector General investigation finds unsupervised inmates placed computers in prison ceiling to commit crimes
- Marshall criminal justice students win 2nd place in national crime scene competition
- Five being inducted into the Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame
ON STAGE: Huntington High's "Adams Family" Wraps
Sat April 15 at 3pm and 7:30pm
Huntington High School Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
Adults $10 Students $5
"Betsy Ross Ate Here (Play)
by Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company
Thurs-Sat April 13-15 at 8pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
Adults $15 Students/Seniors $8
304-342-6522
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
__________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"The Good Woman of Setzuan" (Play)
by Bertolt Brecht
Original music composed by Matt Jackfert; performed by Scott Christian
Essential Stages
Wed-Sat April 19- 22 at 7:30pm
David Stephen Skeen Theatre, Cole Bldg.
WVSU, Institute, WV.
WVSU students FREE; $10 General Admission
304-766-5110
"Company" (Musical)
by Stephen Sondheim
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Fri-Sat April 21-22 / 28-29 and May 5-6 at 8pm
Matinees Sun April 30 at 2:30pm
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
$18 Adults / $16 Students and Seniors
*Fri April 21 Get 50% off two or more adult tickets
*Sat April 22 Hospitality Night - Free refreshments
http://www.actors-guild.com
"She Loves Me" (Musical)
by Joe Masteroff, Sheldon Harnick, and Jerry Bock
GWHS Theater of the Nevertheless
April 21-22 at 7pm
Matinee Sun April 23 at 1pm
George Washington High School
1522 Tennis Club Rd, Charleston, WV
Tickets TBA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1869388250010664/
"Marcellus Shale" (Play)
by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow
Fri-Sat April 21-22 at 8pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
(304) 721-4174.
Proceeds benefit the Ohio Valley Environmental Council and WVSORO.
"Sister Act: The Musical" (Musical)
Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner
The Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat May 5-6 / 12-13 / 19-20 at 7:30pm
ONE matinee Sun, May 14 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV
$25 Reserved seating. Tickets available NOW at
charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call / visit Charleston Civic Center Little Theater Box Office beginning a week before opening night. 304-343-2287 Mon-Sat 11am-2pm and one hour before showtimes.
"An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan" (Musical Revue)
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Directed by John W. Campbell
Fri-Sat May 5-6 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat May 11-13 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA
artstristate.org
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)
by Tennesee Williams
Directed by Gregory Morris
Alban Arts and Conference Center
Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm
Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
www.albanartscenter.com
304-721-8896
"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)
*sensory friendly performance
Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production
Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks
Fri June 9 at 7:30pm
Sat-Sun June 10-11at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center drive, Charleston, WV
$15 Adult, $10 Senior/Students, 4 For $40.
Call 304-343-PLAY(7529) or you can buy tickets online at
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2917492
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 1 at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
______________________
AUDITIONS
MORE AUDITIONS FOR: "The Bridges of Madison County" (Musical)
by Jason Robert Brown
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing/Reading auditions Tues April 18 at 7:30pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
Show dates: June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25, 2017.
https://www.facebook.com/events/431701407163148/
AUDITIONS FOR: "Carmilla" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Sat April 29 at 1pm
First Christian Church
2121 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, WV
Show dates: August 11-12, 18-19, 2017 at Alban Arts Center, Saint Albans.
October 20-22, 27-29, 2017 at WVSU Capitol Center Theater, Charleston. There is a proposed date of September 30 for a performance at Parkersburg which will be confirmed by auditions.
AUDITIONS FOR : "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)
Kanawha Players
Fri May 19 at 7pm, Sat-Sun May 20-21 at 3pm
LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston, WV
This will be a cold reading audition
Performances will take place August 4th & 5th at Tamarack, Beckley, WV and August 18th, 19th, 20th at Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
https://www.facebook.com/events/301668733586827/permalink/301671983586502/