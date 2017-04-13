ON STAGE: Huntington High's "Adams Family" Wraps

Show lineup for the week, beginning Thurs, April 13, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone! ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

Sat April 15 at 3pm and 7:30pmHuntington High School Auditorium1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WVAdults $10 Students $5

"Betsy Ross Ate Here (Play)

by Dan Kehde

Contemporary Youth Arts Company

Thurs-Sat April 13-15 at 8pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theater

123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV

Adults $15 Students/Seniors $8

304-342-6522

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

__________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"The Good Woman of Setzuan" (Play)

by Bertolt Brecht

Original music composed by Matt Jackfert; performed by Scott Christian

Essential Stages

Wed-Sat April 19- 22 at 7:30pm

David Stephen Skeen Theatre, Cole Bldg.

WVSU, Institute, WV.

WVSU students FREE; $10 General Admission

304-766-5110

"Company" (Musical)

by Stephen Sondheim

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Fri-Sat April 21-22 / 28-29 and May 5-6 at 8pm

Matinees Sun April 30 at 2:30pm

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

$18 Adults / $16 Students and Seniors

*Fri April 21 Get 50% off two or more adult tickets

*Sat April 22 Hospitality Night - Free refreshments

http://www.actors-guild.com

"She Loves Me" (Musical)

by Joe Masteroff, Sheldon Harnick, and Jerry Bock

GWHS Theater of the Nevertheless

April 21-22 at 7pm

Matinee Sun April 23 at 1pm

George Washington High School

1522 Tennis Club Rd, Charleston, WV

Tickets TBA

https://www.facebook.com/events/1869388250010664/

"Marcellus Shale" (Play)

by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow

Fri-Sat April 21-22 at 8pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors

(304) 721-4174.

Proceeds benefit the Ohio Valley Environmental Council and WVSORO.

"Sister Act: The Musical" (Musical)

Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner

The Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat May 5-6 / 12-13 / 19-20 at 7:30pm

ONE matinee Sun, May 14 at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre

One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV

$25 Reserved seating. Tickets available NOW at

charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call / visit Charleston Civic Center Little Theater Box Office beginning a week before opening night. 304-343-2287 Mon-Sat 11am-2pm and one hour before showtimes.

"An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan" (Musical Revue)

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Directed by John W. Campbell

Fri-Sat May 5-6 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat May 11-13 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA

artstristate.org

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)

by Tennesee Williams

Directed by Gregory Morris

Alban Arts and Conference Center

Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm

Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors

www.albanartscenter.com

304-721-8896

"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)

*sensory friendly performance

Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production

Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks

Fri June 9 at 7:30pm

Sat-Sun June 10-11at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre

One Civic Center drive, Charleston, WV

$15 Adult, $10 Senior/Students, 4 For $40.

Call 304-343-PLAY(7529) or you can buy tickets online at

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2917492

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 1 at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/

______________________

AUDITIONS

MORE AUDITIONS FOR: "The Bridges of Madison County" (Musical)

by Jason Robert Brown

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Singing/Reading auditions Tues April 18 at 7:30pm

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

Show dates: June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25, 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/events/431701407163148/

AUDITIONS FOR: "Carmilla" (Play)

Astral Theatre Collective

Sat April 29 at 1pm

First Christian Church

2121 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, WV

Show dates: August 11-12, 18-19, 2017 at Alban Arts Center, Saint Albans.

October 20-22, 27-29, 2017 at WVSU Capitol Center Theater, Charleston. There is a proposed date of September 30 for a performance at Parkersburg which will be confirmed by auditions.

AUDITIONS FOR : "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)

Kanawha Players

Fri May 19 at 7pm, Sat-Sun May 20-21 at 3pm

LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston, WV

This will be a cold reading audition

Performances will take place August 4th & 5th at Tamarack, Beckley, WV and August 18th, 19th, 20th at Charleston Civic Center Little Theater

https://www.facebook.com/events/301668733586827/permalink/301671983586502/