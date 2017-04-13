BREAKING ... West End Robbery Leads to Shooting

 Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 14:55 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington Police have started an investigation into a shooting that happened around 3:52 a.m. Thursday, April 13 in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

According to reports, the victim has been shot in the leg by two female suspects who tried to rob him. The victim has non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the suspects can call 911 or HPD (304) 696-4440.


