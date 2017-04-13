FIRST LOOK: He and She Thumb Up "Fate of Furious" for Different Reasons

Flying tires, souped up fuel injectors, narrow vehicle crash misses and crack ups all represent the best of the "Fast and Furious" franchise coupled with the cast chemistry.

"Furious 7" had periodic fright and flight insertions. You can not help but remember the gang trapped in a skyscraper with a sportscar which led to daring leaps through the air to two nearby adjoining high rise structures. The crashes flowed periodically.

"Fast and Furious" has more suspense, comedy, romance and staggering chases. You have to keep short attention spans in check with this installment otherwise impatience may set in. On the other hand, our "she said" applauded the pacing that goes atomic during the final third of a complex story arc. This non-"Furious" regular found her attention riveted and funny bone fulfilled by one-liners, adding that there's not a foul word throughout. "I can take my grand kids to see this," she said.

The newest Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson joy ride has globe trotting terrorism implications --- a cross between "Mission Impossible" and "Ice Station Zebra" --- rather than street racing (still there in Cuba and in Big Apple, with a cool scene about "rain" and driverless vehicles) and ordinary crime capers. Charlize Theron has the role of a woman dueling for world nuclear domination . The "five" (now minus Paul Walker) add Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Don Omar, Scott Eastwood, and Nathalie Emmanue along with Diesel and Johnson.