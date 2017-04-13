Cardiology department establishes scholarship for medical students

The department of cardiology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has established a new endowed scholarship at the school.

The scholarship is known as the Marshall Cardiology Scholarship. Faculty and staff from the department of cardiology, under the leadership of Chairman Mark A. Studeny, M.D., Class of 1986, created the scholarship to assist future physicians and reduce student debt. It is designated for a rising fourth-year medical student with financial need who is interested in pursuing a career in cardiology.

“As part of an endowment made possible by the generous support of the Bernard C. and Pansy P. Wellington Foundation, the department of cardiology is pleased to provide a measure of financial assistance to an outstanding fourth-year medical student who will pursue a career in cardiology,” Studeny said.

The department of cardiology follows in the footsteps of other medical school departments that have also established one or more endowed scholarships in honor of the department and/or a faculty member, including:

Family & community health

Internal medicine, in honor of Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D.

Neuroscience

Obstetrics & gynecology

Orthopaedics (2)

Pathology, in honor of Paul R. Durst, M.D., and in memory of Ernest M. Walker, M.D.

Pediatrics, in honor of Mahmood Heydarian, M.D.

Surgery

For more information on the scholarship or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes at 304-691-1711 or go to www.jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.