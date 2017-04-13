Most read
Charleston felon sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for gun crime
On October 19, 2013, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a unit in a storage facility in Dunbar. Quinones admitted that he had rented the storage unit, and that law enforcement discovered a number of his belongings within the storage unit. Quinones also admitted that among the items law enforcement found were two firearms that belonged to him, a Harrington & Richardson 20 gauge shotgun and a Marlin, Model 120 Revelation Western Auto Supply Company .22 caliber rifle. Quinones was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2000 felony conviction in Fayette County Circuit Court for second degree murder.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.