Elk River Water Crisis Film Will be Shown in NYC
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 00:20 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The short film which was completed in WV as part of a Columbia Film School project concerns a first-generation college student, Dawn, charged with the care of her rebellious younger sister for a weekend, Summer, instead becomes consumed with investigating an issue with their water supply.
"Crick" takes place during the Elk River water crisis in 2014.
For more info visit: https://igg.me/at/crickintheholler and
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/crick-in-the-holler-a-columbia-mfa-th...