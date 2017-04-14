Elk River Water Crisis Film Will be Shown in NYC

An independently made film, Crick in the Hollow, will debut at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center May 11 at 5 p.m.

The short film which was completed in WV as part of a Columbia Film School project concerns a first-generation college student, Dawn, charged with the care of her rebellious younger sister for a weekend, Summer, instead becomes consumed with investigating an issue with their water supply.

"Crick" takes place during the Elk River water crisis in 2014.

For more info visit: https://igg.me/at/crickintheholler and

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/crick-in-the-holler-a-columbia-mfa-th...