Task Force Seizes 20 kg of Drugs, $120,000 in Cash, and Arrests Four High-Level Drug Traffickers

DAYTON, Ohio) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer announced the arrests of four suspected drug traffickers, believed to be associated with the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, also seized approximately 20 kilograms of drugs (mostly heroin and fentanyl), 20 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $120,000 in cash.

The drugs are worth a street value of approximately $2 million.

Dagoberto Verdugo-Aguirre, 45, of Dayton; Julio Castillo-Egurrola, 30, of Dayton; Emmanuel Sanchez-Perez, 28, of Harrison Township; and Cabrera Alvarez, 42, of Phoenix, Arizona were arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs, Trafficking of Drugs, and Money Laundering.

Sanchez-Perez is not a U.S. Citizen. He faced a previous deportation, but returned to the United States.

Throughout the investigation, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force searched several residences, which included: 110 Klee Avenue in Dayton, 115 South Delmar Avenue in Dayton, and 332 Hillway Drive in Harrison Township.

"Task force members have made a significant bust with this investigation,” said Attorney General DeWine. "Most of the drugs seized were heroin and fentanyl – poison that will not make it to our streets to endanger the lives of Ohio families.”

“If you’re thinking about bringing drugs into the Miami Valley, don’t. We’re very good at what we do,” said Sheriff Phil Plummer. “I believe our message is clear, and our unified efforts with federal, state and local law enforcement are working.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

In Montgomery County so far this year, there have been approximately 200 opiate overdose deaths.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miami Township Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Established in 1986, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities. The Commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General. In 2016, authorities working in OOCIC task forces across the state seized more than $33 million worth of drugs and more than $5.65 million in U.S. currency. So far in 2017, in addition to this investigation, OOCIC task forces have seized nearly $9 million worth of drugs and $1.7 million in U.S. currency.