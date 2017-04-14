Special Council Meeting Tuesday to Lay the Levy ; HMDA meets Monday

Huntington City Council convenes at 4 p.m. Tuesday , April 18 @ 4 p.m. to authorize forwarding copies of the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget to the state auditor's office.

Council will meet in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

In addition, a meeting of the Cabell TV Advisory Board slated for April 17 @ 5 p.m. has been cancelled. Chairman Bill Rosenberger issued the cancellation April 13. The agenda was to include an application from Frontier Communications and the scheduling of a public hearing.

At 4 p.m. April 17, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority holds their April meeting in council chambers. The agenda includes a joint taxation report, discussion of historic preservation tax credits, beautification for 2017, and an executive session related to planning and/or leasing.

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

APRIL 17, 2017

1. Call To Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of the Minutes of the January 23, 2017 and February 27, 2017 Meetings

5. A Review of the January, February and March 2017 Financial Statements

6. Director’s Report

a. Just Transition Fund Conference

b. Historic Tax Credits Legislation

7. Beautification 2017

8. Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision.