Marshall University Theatre to present ‘Guys and Dolls’
Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, which has won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desk and Oliviers, the show is set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City. “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy of gamblers, entertainers, city cops and even the Salvation Army! Loesser’s immortal score and Burrows’ and Swerling’s hysterical story takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for Marshall University employees, as well as patrons 60 years and older. Marshall University students are admitted with a valid I.D.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Marshall’s box office on the Huntington campus Monday through Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. or call 304-696-ARTS (2787).