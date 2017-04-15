Catch "Hello Dolly" on Big Screen Easter Sunday

Barbara Streisand is a knockout as Dolly Levi, and Hello, Dolly!, is the blockbuster musical you'll want to see her in again and again.

The famed plot involves Dolly, a young widow and professional matchmaker who sets her sights, and whatever else she can muster, on conquering tight-fisted Yonkers merchant, Horace Vandergeider, beautifully played by Walter Matthau.

You can see it @ 3:30 & 7 p.m. Easter Sunday and Wed. April 18 @ Marquee Pullman, Southridge, Galleria and Highlands in WV.