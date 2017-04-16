Attorney General Morrisey Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

Be wary of any company that asks for payment via money order or pre-paid debit card.

Be wary of ads that offer a luxurious vacation for a minimal price and ads that provide few details.

Be cautious of firms that ask for payment before confirming reservations. Most reputable travel agents will confirm before payment.

Deal with established companies. Check with friends, family or other resources if the name or reputation is not familiar.

Know cancellation and refund policies.

Keep a close eye on banking statements during and following travel.

Be wary of vacation offers that are “good today only.”