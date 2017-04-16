Huntington Committee to Review Audit Finding, Hospital By Law Change

 Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 05:01

Results of the annual City of Huntington financial audit will be discussed Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. during a meeting of Council's Administration & Finance Committee.

The committee agenda includes a proposed resolution for by-law changes for Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The meeting will be in council chambers.

