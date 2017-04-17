Most read
ALERT: Cleveland Facebook Killer May Have Left Ohio
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 00:12 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
The Facebook video has since been taken down. In it, the suspect claimed many more killings, but investigators say he has no criminal record. Checking of various locations turned up no additional victims.
Call 911, if you see him.