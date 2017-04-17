ALERT: Cleveland Facebook Killer May Have Left Ohio

 Monday, April 17, 2017 - 00:12 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Although "nothing is on lock down" in Cleveland, police urge vigilance and to be on the lookout for a man driving a white Ford Fusion  who streamed a killing live on Facebook Easter Sunday. Identified as Steve Stephens, he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Facebook video has since been taken down. In it, the suspect claimed many more killings, but investigators say he has no criminal record. Checking of various locations turned up no additional victims.

Call 911, if you see him.

