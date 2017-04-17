Marching Thunder Will Send off Mayor to Denver Best Communities Competition

 Monday, April 17, 2017
You can show your support and come out to Pullman Square at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 for a pep rally to cheer on Huntington in its efforts to be named "America's Best Community"! Huntington is in the Elite 8 of the national contest and could win up to $3 million for community revitalization when the grand prize winners are announced on Wednesday, April 19.

Join the Marshall University Marching Thunder Drumline, Marshall cheerleaders, Marco, and the Marshall University Dance Team at the pep rally to show the nation that WE ARE…America’s Best Community!
#ABCprize

Video by You Tube.

