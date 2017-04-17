Most read
Marshall Family Medicine physician named West Virginia Family Doctor of the Year
The Family Doctor of the Year award is the highest honor presented to a physician by the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians (WVAFP), an organization that represents more than 1,000 physicians and medical students statewide. The award recognizes one outstanding, community-minded family physician each year who provides compassionate, comprehensive care and serves as a role model, both professionally and personally, in his or her community, to other health care professionals, physicians-in-training and medical staff.
“Dr. Dilip Nair is the consummate family physician,” said Stephen M. Petrany, M.D., chair of the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Countless patients and students have benefited from his genuine concern for their welfare. For more than two decades, he has contributed his substantial knowledge and compassion to our efforts to improve the health of West Virginians. I can think of no one more fitting or worthy of receiving this very special award.”
Nair, a board-certified family doctor with Marshall Health, earned his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, Connecticut, and completed his residency at Marshall University. In addition to providing comprehensive care for all ages, Nair also specializes in homebound care and travel medicine.
The award was presented to Nair by Philip A. Galapon, M.D., current president of the WVAFP and Marshall School of Medicine alumnus, at the organization’s annual scientific assembly in Charleston.