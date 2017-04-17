Three Developers Considering Coal Exchange Building

Three developers --- two local and one from Chicago --- have expressed an interest in developing the 14 story Coal Exchange Building , according to Tom Bell, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.

Bell explained that the WV Legislature declined to address modification of a historic tax credit. He asked that members lobby legislators for inclusion of this in a special session.

Currently, the credit is 10%. A proposal would raise it to 25%.

Bell provided no further specifics on interest in the structure. The board went into executive session to consider possible agreements that would be jeopardized if made public.