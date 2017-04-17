State Audit Released for City of Huntington 2016 Fiscal Year

The Administration and Finance Committee of Huntington City Council on Tuesday will review the results of the annual state audit . The complete 2016 fiscal year audit can be viewed here:

The 100 page document contains suggestions. Most of these are near the end of the PDF.

As in prior years, the auditor has found a "significant deficiency" that is not a "material weakness" concerning segregation of duties.

The report lists noncompliance with contributions to the Firemen's and Policemen's Pension and Relief Funds and benefit calculations (based on period ending June 30, 2017. )

The auditor found no deficiencies i.e. material weaknesses or significant weaknesses or any compliance issues regarding major federal grant funding programs.Pursuant to a Corrective Action Plan, the city caught up on the accounts in November 2016 and as of March 17, 2017 have made four contributions for that year.

The audit indicated that prior deficiencies regarding financial statement preparation, landfill closure and post closure liability and spending in excess of the levy estimate reference the general fund have been addressed and corrected.

(The article does not analyze the state auditor's findings.)