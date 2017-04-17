Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Three Developers Considering Coal Exchange Building
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- AN EASTER PRAYER: Help in the Season of Rebirth and Hope
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- 'Real' Beasts Visit Marquee Pullman Celebrating "Fantastic Beasts" Reel Opening IMAGES
- Marching Thunder Will Send off Mayor to Denver Best Communities Competition
- Marshall University Alumni Association announces 2017 award winners, events for Alumni Weekend
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
Huntington Has Over $212 Million in non-current Liabilities
Long-term liabilities are not due and payable in the current period and therefore are not reported in the funds
Capital leases, $ (2,827,389)
Tax increment financing, ( 1,150,000)
Compensated absences, ( 1,351,104)
Net pension liability - PERS, (1,623,339)
Net pension liability - DBP, ( 164,913,826)
Other postemployment benefits payable, (61,272,929)
Accrued interest payable, (47,160)
Liability for closure and postclosure costs for landfill, (22,017.000)
Net position of governmental activities, s ( 212,083,241)
* Audit pg. 13. Download PDF in prior story.