Huntington Has Over $212 Million in non-current Liabilities

CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA RECONCILIATION OF' THE BALANCE SHEET . GOVERNMENTAL FUIDS TO THE STATEMENT OF NET POSITION June 30,2016



Long-term liabilities are not due and payable in the current period and therefore are not reported in the funds



Capital leases, $ (2,827,389)

Tax increment financing, ( 1,150,000)

Compensated absences, ( 1,351,104)

Net pension liability - PERS, (1,623,339)

Net pension liability - DBP, ( 164,913,826)

Other postemployment benefits payable, (61,272,929)

Accrued interest payable, (47,160)

Liability for closure and postclosure costs for landfill, (22,017.000)



Net position of governmental activities, s ( 212,083,241)







* Audit pg. 13. Download PDF in prior story.