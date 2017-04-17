Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Distribute Over 100 grams of Heroin in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who was among a group arrested for distributing heroin in Huntington in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Damond Idress Robinson-King, 23, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

On October 5, 2015, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted a search at 1826 Old 16th Street Road in Huntington after an investigation revealed multiple individuals from Detroit were using the residence to store and distribute heroin. During the search, agents located Robinson-King and two other individuals inside the residence. Agents also seized approximately 306 grams of heroin and $51,479 in United States currency. Robinson-King admitted at his plea hearing that he and the other individuals intended to sell the heroin.

Robinson-King faces at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 31, 2017.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.