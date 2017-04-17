Marshall and National White Collar Crime Center partner to offer cyber-investigations boot camp

Marshall University and the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C) will offer a five-day boot camp July 31 to Aug. 4 focusing on cyber-investigations for local law enforcement. The boot camp will take place in the university’s Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex.

The training will teach officers a wide array of skills and concepts focusing on digital evidence, according to John Sammons, director of the digital forensics and information assurance program at Marshall.

“This type of training is hugely important. There isn’t a crime committed today that couldn’t have some sort of digital evidence associated with it,” Sammons said. “In this course, investigators will learn how to properly preserve, seize and collect digital evidence, from both a technical and legal perspective.”

Glen Gainer, director of the National White Collar Crime Center, said NW3C has a proven history and continues to be a national leader in cybersecurity and mobile forensics training, including training that brings together organizational leadership and IT professionals. Since 2010, NW3C has trained more than 46,000 employees from 27,140 state and local agencies within the United States in cybersecurity, cybercrime and cyber-investigations. As cyber threats evolve, NW3C will continue to provide the necessary training and best practices to prepare state and local agencies for the future.

“NW3C and Marshall University instructors, who are experts in the digital forensics field, will bring a wealth of knowledge to the participants throughout the week. NW3C is enthusiastic about continuing its successful partnership with such a respected university and looks forward to collaborating on future initiatives with the digital forensics program,” Gainer said.

Topics for the boot camp include search and seizure law for digital evidence, cellular technology investigations, preservation and collection of digital evidence, multimedia forensics, vehicle forensics, social media and more.

This training has been approved for 32 hours of in-service training credit for law enforcement officers in West Virginia. The fee for the five-day course is $550.

To register, contact Sammons at (304) 696-7241 or john.sammons@marshall.edu. To learn more about the NW3C, visit www.nw3c.org. For more information about Marshall’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program, visit http://www.marshall.edu/forensicsciences/dfia/.