 Monday, April 17, 2017
Profiling with digital evidence training for crime investigators to be held July 17-19

Marshall University’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program will offer a three-day training event to introduce investigators to the concept of behavioral analysis using computer artifacts. The training will take place July 17-19 in the university’s Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex, Room 1232.

 

Attendees will learn how to locate computer artifacts to create an investigative profile of the user(s) of a computer system.

The ABIPM—or Applied Behavioral Investigative Process Model—has been successfully applied to criminal cases, specifically homicides and internet child sex offenses, according to John Sammons, director of the program.

“Digital evidence can strengthen a case in so many ways, but it does have limitations. Putting a specific individual on the keyboard at the time an incriminating artifact is created is a real challenge,” Sammons said. “This training can help investigators and analysts overcome this critical issue.”

Instructors for the training include Dr. Marcus K. Rogers, professor and head of the department of computer and information technology at Purdue University, and Dr. Kathryn C. Seigfried-Spellar, an assistant professor in Purdue’s department of computer and information technology.

“The ABIPM increases the efficiency of an investigation by reducing the time required for investigators to determine accountability and/or intent in cases that include digital evidence,” Rogers said.

The fee for the three-day training course is $375. To register, contact Sammons at (304) 696-7241 or john.sammons@marshall.edu. For more information about Marshall’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program, visit www.marshall.edu/forensicsciences/dfia.

