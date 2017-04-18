Most read
It's Off to the Finals for Huntington IMAGES
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 12:00 Edited from a Press Release
The first place winner receives a three million dollar check.
The grand prize winners will then be announced at 7 p.m. You can watch it all live on the America's Best Communities Facebook page! #abc8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #HuntingtonWV #HWV
PHOTOS BY CITY OF HUNTINGTON MAYOR'S OFFICE