It's Off to the Finals for Huntington IMAGES

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 12:00 Edited from a Press Release

Supporters gathered Monday at Pullman Square to express support for the City of Huntington in the America's Best Communities competition.

Now, that the pep rally has concluded, city leaders leave for Denver where their presentation to the judges will be at 12 noon on Wednesday.

The first place winner receives a three million dollar check.

 The grand prize winners will then be announced at 7 p.m. You can watch it all live on the America's Best Communities Facebook page! #abc8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #HuntingtonWV #HWV

PHOTOS BY CITY OF HUNTINGTON MAYOR'S OFFICE

