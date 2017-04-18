$50,000 Reward Offered for Most Wanted Facebook Shooter

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Steve W. Stephens, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 16, 2017.





Stephens may be driving a white, four-door 2017 Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio tags E363630. He has ties to Euclid and Cleveland, Ohio. Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted to



More information: Stephens may be driving a white, four-door 2017 Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio tags E363630. He has ties to Euclid and Cleveland, Ohio. Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov. More information: https://www.fbi.gov/ wanted/seeking-info/ steve-w-stephens

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus