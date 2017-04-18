$50,000 Reward Offered for Most Wanted Facebook Shooter

 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 03:57 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
$50,000 Reward Offered for Most Wanted Facebook Shooter
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Steve W. Stephens, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 16, 2017.


Stephens may be driving a white, four-door 2017 Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio tags E363630. He has ties to Euclid and Cleveland, Ohio. Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.

More information: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/steve-w-stephens
