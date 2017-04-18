Most read
$50,000 Reward Offered for Most Wanted Facebook Shooter
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 03:57 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Stephens may be driving a white, four-door 2017 Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio tags E363630. He has ties to Euclid and Cleveland, Ohio. Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov.
More information: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/steve-w-stephens