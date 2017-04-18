Attorney General Morrisey Continues Mission to Protect Consumers in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently renewed a contract with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to help protect West Virginians from potentially dangerous products.





The CPSC Commissioning Program allows investigators with the Attorney General’s Office to visit stores across the state and monitor for the presence of recalled products.



The partnership acts as a vehicle between the federal and state government to put more eyes on potentially deadly products located in retail locations.



“Keeping consumers safe is a top priority,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our investigators work diligently to ensure that recalled items are removed from retail locations. In many cases, this prevents dangerous items from entering homes in West Virginia.”



West Virginia Attorney General’s Office investigators, through the partnership, look for recalled appliances, clothing, children's products, exercise equipment, electronic devices, furniture and other non-food products often found in residences and schools.



The investigators also ensure that stores have proper recall notices posted.



Since 2015, more than 40 compliance checks have been conducted by state investigators. They expect to perform an additional 25 searches between February and September of this year.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent regulatory agency. It protects the public from unreasonable risks of injury and death associated with consumer products.

