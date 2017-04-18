Marshall partners with Senator Joe Manchin on Huntington job fair

Marshall University is partnering with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and others to offer a job and resource fair this Friday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to speak with more than 140 employers from across the region, including Amazon, Bombardier, West Virginia American Water, UPS and Service Wire Company.

Marshall’s Office of Career Services will be offering one-on-one consultations to assist with interview tips and resume development, and the university’s photographer will be taking professional headshot portraits for people to use in their job searches. In addition, a special session called “How to Find and Get Federal Jobs” will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Other job fair partners include the City of Huntington, WorkForce West Virginia, SWWV Region 2 Workforce Investment Board, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington VA Medical Center, Huntington Area Development Council and iHeartRadio.

A flier with a complete list of participating employers is available at http://tinyurl.com/huntingtonjobfair. For more information, call (304) 342-5855.