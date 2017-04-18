New Drinko Fellow named

Dr. Rachael S. Peckham, associate professor of English, has been selected as the 2017-2019 Distinguished John Deaver Drinko Academy Fellow at Marshall University, according to Dr. Alan Gould, executive director of the academy. The announcement of her appointment was made at the annual Drinko Fellows dinner April 1.

Appointed biennially, the fellow receives a stipend, a reduced teaching load, and other financial and clerical support for two academic years to undertake research projects and other scholarly pursuits.

Peckham says she is in the process of revising a book-length manuscript of lyric nonfiction and will be using some of the release time from the fellowship to continue her work on the project.

Her scholarship has appeared in Composition Studies, Xavier Review and Phi Kappa Phi’s The Forum, and her creative work has been featured in Brevity, Briar Cliff Review, Calliope, Diagram, Dos Passos Review, Edge, Gulf Coast, Inkwell, Hotel Amerika, Passages North, Sentence, Southloop Review, Southwest Review, Tupelo Quarterly, Under the Sun and elsewhere.

Her chapbook of prose poems, Muck Fire, won the Robert Watson Poetry Award at Spring Garden Press in 2010, and another book, Fields of Vision, was a finalist for the National Poetry Competition Series in 2014. She is the 2016 winner of Indiana Review’s 1/2 K Prize, the Orison Anthology Nonfiction Award, and the Crab Orchard Review Special Feature Literary Nonfiction Award. Her essays have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and received notable mention in multiple editions of the Best American Essays series.

At Marshall, she teaches courses in creative nonfiction, as well as a literature seminar for the Society of Yeager Scholars. She received the Pickens-Queen Teacher Award in 2015, the Distinguished Artists and Scholars award in 2011, and was inducted into Marshall’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi in 2012.

Peckham has been at Marshall since 2009. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and creative writing in 2002 from Hope College; her master’s in creative writing in 2004 from Georgia College & State University; and her doctorate, also in creative writing, in 2009 from Ohio University.