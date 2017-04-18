Watch Party Wednesday at Trifecta for America's Best Finals

u can watch the excitement unfold:



WHAT'S AT STAKE: More than 350 communities entered the America's Best Communities competition when it began in September 2014, and now only eight remain. The top community will be awarded $3 million, second place will win $2 million, and third will receive $1 million.



HUNTINGTON'S PRESENTATION: Each of the finalist communities will make a 15-minute presentation beginning at Noon (EST) Wednesday in Denver, Colorado. The presentations will be streamed live on the America's Best Communities Facebook page. Mayor Steve Williams will deliver Huntington's presentation. Huntington is the very first community in the lineup, so our community's presentation is expected to begin right at Noon.



LOCAL WATCH PARTY: The ABC Grand Prize Ceremony will be streamed live on the America's Best Communities Facebook page at 7 p.m. (EST) Wednesday. The Huntington community is invited to a local Grand Prize Ceremony watch party beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trifecta Productions, 555 5th Ave.



WHO ARE THE OTHER FINALISTS? Chisago Lakes Area, Minnesota; Darrington/Arlington, Washington; Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Madison, Indiana; Statesboro, Georgia; Tualatin, Oregon; Valley County, Idaho.

We will find out at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 if Huntington is one of the grand prize winners in the America's Best Communities competition.