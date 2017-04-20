Bookstore to host signing for Huntington author Carter Seaton

The Marshall University Bookstore will host local author Carter Seaton for signings of her recent book titled The Rebel in the Red Jeep: Ken Hechler’s Life in West Virginia Politics. The event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the university’s bookstore, located in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

Courtney Vance-Joseph, general merchandise manager for the bookstore, said it’s important to recognize local talent, especially when they have demonstrated success in their profession.

“Seaton is the recipient of 2015 Marshall University Distinguished Alumni Award,” Vance-Joseph said. “It is important for us to recognize not only Ms. Seaton for being a distinguished alumna, but for her efforts to highlight an iconic figure in our community, Mr. Ken Hechler, who was a former faculty member of Marshall University.”

In addition to the 2015 Marshall University Distinguished Alumni Award, Seaton was the recipient of the 2014 West Virginia Library Association’s Literary Merit Award and the 2016 Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts. Seaton is the author of Hippie Homesteaders: Arts, Crafts, Music, and Living on the Land in West Virginia, two novels, and numerous magazine articles. A marketing professional for 30 years, Seaton previously directed a rural craft cooperative and enjoys ceramic sculpture.

The event is free and open to the public. Media are encouraged to attend.

For more information on Seaton’s author signing, contact Vance-Joseph by calling 304-696-2460.