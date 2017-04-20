Most read
- Four Marshall Faculty Members Honored
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- LINK CORRECTED: State Audit Released for City of Huntington; 2016 Fiscal Year; Fire Pensions Overpaid
- UPDATED... Huntington Has Over $212 Million in non-current Liabilities
- Secret Hospital Inspections May Become Public at Last
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Ripley High School wins ABCA NO School Spirits PSA contest
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Ohio START Expands to Serve Additional Southern Ohio Counties
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
Bookstore to host signing for Huntington author Carter Seaton
Courtney Vance-Joseph, general merchandise manager for the bookstore, said it’s important to recognize local talent, especially when they have demonstrated success in their profession.
“Seaton is the recipient of 2015 Marshall University Distinguished Alumni Award,” Vance-Joseph said. “It is important for us to recognize not only Ms. Seaton for being a distinguished alumna, but for her efforts to highlight an iconic figure in our community, Mr. Ken Hechler, who was a former faculty member of Marshall University.”
In addition to the 2015 Marshall University Distinguished Alumni Award, Seaton was the recipient of the 2014 West Virginia Library Association’s Literary Merit Award and the 2016 Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts. Seaton is the author of Hippie Homesteaders: Arts, Crafts, Music, and Living on the Land in West Virginia, two novels, and numerous magazine articles. A marketing professional for 30 years, Seaton previously directed a rural craft cooperative and enjoys ceramic sculpture.
The event is free and open to the public. Media are encouraged to attend.
For more information on Seaton’s author signing, contact Vance-Joseph by calling 304-696-2460.