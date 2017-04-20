Most read
- Four Marshall Faculty Members Honored
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- LINK CORRECTED: State Audit Released for City of Huntington; 2016 Fiscal Year; Fire Pensions Overpaid
- UPDATED... Huntington Has Over $212 Million in non-current Liabilities
- Secret Hospital Inspections May Become Public at Last
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Ripley High School wins ABCA NO School Spirits PSA contest
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Ohio START Expands to Serve Additional Southern Ohio Counties
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
U.S. Attorney's Office joins crime victim advocates for Walk/Run for Justice and community fair
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 01:26 Updated 1 hour ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
Registration for walkers and runners is free and begins at 11:00 A.M. The Walk/Run for Justice will begin at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in both men’s and women’s divisions. The Spirit Award will also be presented to the team with the most participants. There will be free lunch while supplies last and a free t-shirt for the first 100 participants.