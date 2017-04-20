U.S. Attorney's Office joins crime victim advocates for Walk/Run for Justice and community fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, along with federal, state and local advocates of crime victims’ rights, will join for the Walk/Run for Justice 5K and Crime Victims’ Rights Fair. The free event takes place rain or shine on Friday, April 21, 2017, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Every April since 2001, the Walk/Run for Justice and community fair serve to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights, while also highlighting the important resources and services available to victims of crime in our area.

Registration for walkers and runners is free and begins at 11:00 A.M. The Walk/Run for Justice will begin at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in both men’s and women’s divisions. The Spirit Award will also be presented to the team with the most participants. There will be free lunch while supplies last and a free t-shirt for the first 100 participants.

