MSW program achieves candidacy toward full accreditation

Marshall University’s Master of Social Work (M.S.W.) program has achieved candidacy status toward full accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).

Dr. Peggy Proudfoot Harman, director of the university’s M.S.W. program, said this is vital step toward full accreditation by the Council on Accreditation.

“In order to be a licensed social worker in any state, the social worker much have graduated from a CSWE-accredited program,” Harman said. “Once the program achieves candidacy, all students who began their studies during the year that the program achieved candidacy are covered under the ‘umbrella’ of accreditation.”

All M.S.W. programs must go through the rigorous CSWE candidacy process to achieve full accreditation, according to Dr. Michael Prewitt, dean of the College of Health Professions.

“By achieving candidacy status, we have provided ample evidence that our program meets the highest standards set out by our accreditation body,” Prewitt said. “The M.S.W. program will prepare for Benchmark II, which is the next step in the process. We have every confidence that we will achieve full accreditation.”

To learn more about the Council on Accreditation/Council on Social Work Education, visit www.cswe.org. For more information on Marshall’s Master of Social Work program, visit www.marshall.edu/social-work online.