Award winners, retirees to be recognized in general faculty meeting

Awards of distinction will be presented and retiring faculty recognized during Marshall University’s spring general faculty meeting Monday, April 24, in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will include remarks from Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert and Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Paige Muellerleile.

Two people will be given the Distinguished Service Awards. To qualify for Distinguished Service Awards, persons must have at least 20 years of service at Marshall University, a record of distinguished service to the university and/or college, and a record of distinguished teaching as evidenced by peer, administrative and/or student evaluations. The Distinguished Service Award winners, each of whom will receive $1,000, are:

Rebecca Johnson, associate professor, journalism and mass communications, College of Arts and Media; and

Michael Norton, professor of chemistry, College of Science.

Three people and an additional team of three will receive the Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award. To be eligible for the Distinguished Artists and Scholars Awards, faculty members must either be tenured or hold tenure-track appointments. The purpose of the award is to recognize distinction in the fields of artistic and scholarly activity on the part of the Marshall faculty. The senior recipients of the Distinguished Artists and Scholars Awards receive $2,000 apiece, the junior recipient receives $1,000 and the team receives $2,000, to be divided equally among them. The Distinguished Artists and Scholars Awards will be given to:

Senior Recipients:

Jinsong Hao, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences and research, School of Pharmacy; and

Mark Zanter, professor of music, College of Arts and Media.

Junior Recipient:

Michael Woods, assistant professor of history, College of Liberal Arts.

Team Recipient:

Carl Mummert, associate professor of mathematics, College of Science;

Elizabeth Niese, assistant professor of mathematics, College of Science; and

Michael Schroeder, assistant professor of mathematics, College of Science.

Two people will receive the John and Frances Rucker Graduate Adviser of the Year award, which acknowledges the contributions of Marshall’s outstanding graduate advisers. They are:

Kimberly McFall, assistant professor of elementary and secondary education, College of Education and Professional Development; and

Carl Mummert, associate professor of mathematics, College of Science.

Twenty-one retiring faculty, representing 506 years of service, will be recognized. They are:

Timothy Balch, associate professor / librarian III, University Libraries, 27 years of service;

Stephen Cooper, professor of Communication Studies, College of Liberal Arts, 16 years of service;

Linda Dobbs, professor of music, College of Arts and Media, 35 years of service;

Christopher Dolmetsch, professor of modern languages, College of Liberal Arts, 38 years of service;

Renee Domanico, associate professor of pediatrics, School of Medicine, 17 years of service;

Terry Fenger, professor of forensic science, College of Science, 38 years of service;

Mary Grassell, professor of art and design, College of Arts and Media, 25 years of service;

Donald Hall, professor of counseling, College of Education and Professional Development, 34 years of service;

Jane Hill, professor of English, College of Liberal Arts, 8 years of service;

Rebecca Johnson, associate professor of journalism and mass communications, College of Arts and Media, 39 years of service;

Christine Lewis , associate professor / librarian III, University Libraries, 12 years of service

Marc Lindberg, professor of psychology, College of Liberal Arts, 38 years of service;

Peter Massing, professor of art and design, College of Arts and Media, 29 years of service

Steven Mewaldt , professor of psychology, College of Liberal Arts, 42 years of service;

Elizabeth Murray, associate professor of forensic science, College of Science, 18 years of service;

Anise Nash, instructor of internal medicine, School of Medicine, 11 years of service;

Gerald Rubin, professor of mathematics, College of Science, 39 years of service;

David Spudich, instructor of management/marketing, Lewis College of Business, 9 years of service;

Pamela Staton, professor of forensic science, College of Science, 14 years of service;

Louis Watts, professor of leadership studies, College of Education and Professional Development, 10 years of service; and

Jeanne Widener, associate professor of nursing, College of Health Professions, 7 years of service.

Also recognized at the meeting will be eight faculty award winners, six of whom were announced earlier this week. They are:

Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award : Dr. Eric Blough, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and research, School of Pharmacy;

: Dr. Eric Blough, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and research, School of Pharmacy; Marshall and Shirley Reynolds Outstanding Teacher Award : Dr. Kelli Prejean, associate professor of English, College of Liberal Arts;

: Dr. Kelli Prejean, associate professor of English, College of Liberal Arts; Pickens-Queen Teacher Award : Dr. Gregory Michaelson, assistant professor of engineering, College of Information Technology and Engineering; Dr. Robin Conley Riner, associate professor of anthropology; College of Liberal Arts; Dr. Nicole Winston, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, administration and research, School of Pharmacy; and

: Dr. Gregory Michaelson, assistant professor of engineering, College of Information Technology and Engineering; Dr. Robin Conley Riner, associate professor of anthropology; College of Liberal Arts; Dr. Nicole Winston, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, administration and research, School of Pharmacy; and Council of Chairs Award for Excellence in Teaching: Amanda Thompson-Abbott, instructor, accounting and legal environment, Lewis College of Business.

Also to be announced are the Sarah Denman Faces of Appalachia Award, the Hedrick Program Grant for Teaching Innovation and the Hedrick Faculty Teaching Fellow.

All faculty, staff, students and members of the public are invited to attend the general faculty meeting. During the meeting, refreshments will be provided to honor the retiring and award-winning faculty in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.