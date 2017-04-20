Split, but Mostly Favorable, Social Media Response to Hutington Winning America's Best Community

Most read
Lyn Moore O'Connell, who recently met with Rep. Evan Jenkins concerning plans for treating neonatal addictions, wrote on the city's Facebook page: "Beyond Successful? You're right, I couldn't agree more! After 3+ years of hard work, innovation, and project development, it's so exciting to see that reward beyond all of our wildest successes! I can't wait to see outside funds pour into necessary resources in our community!! So glad to see the community support over something they didn't have to do anything to improve!!"
Beth Crthrs added, "Despite any of the problems that come with an urban environment, there is not doubt there is something very special about this community. Thank you for making this happen and for keeping hope alive and well in this city!"
WV Governor Jim Justice tweeted: "Congratulations @HuntingtonMayor & @huntingtoncity! When we #MakeNoLittlePlans, we can truly change our communities & our state. -JJ "
Laura Dice wrote, " Congrats to all of the hard workers who contributed. Now it's time for even more people to jump in and make Huntington even better!"
However, the priority splits and lack of understanding regarding the use designation of the winnings, can be found in comments such as:
"Now, you can pay your police ems and firemen and have it fully staffed like it should be. No more churches,parks,pizza places or drug recovery programs. Bring jobs and hope to the city not profit like always."
Others were more terse: "Funding for more narcan? More jail space? More money to investigate these murders?"
David "Alligator Jackson" Williams has been a strongly outspoken critic of the Williams administration particularly on drug addiction issues. A counselor within the addiction community, Williams has , too, acknowledged the Mayor's accomplishments amidst an agree to disagree styled attitude.
"Jackson" penned a response to the winning:
"Well, I tell ya.....you have to give Mayor Steve credit where credit is due. I don't know how he did it! But, his hard work paid off. He won Huntington the three million dollars, and it can sure help to straighten things out.
We certainly have our drugs and I have been a big critic of Mayor Steve's, but I'm hoping some of these money goes into helping our addicts. If he helps our potholes that will help too. I hope it doesn't go into fancy signs and flowers. We need substance not fluff.
Anyway....GREAT JOB MAYOR STEVE and those who helped you design the strategy that brought home the 3 mill!
It is stunning to think we could win any contest with our drug problems, but the Mayor put forth a gallant effort. He went for something I never would have dreamed of and he got it. I still think it was a goofy contest with strange criteria....but as long as the check doesn't bounce.....HECK YES....
Great job, Mayor Steve. You are Huntington's Man of The Hour.....just don't blow it ... lol I think I'm playing the lottery tonight! Ya never know...apparently!
Now, it hasn't solved our problems but it gives him a shot of solving some of our problems. Now, here's where it gets interesting and here's where we determine Mayor Steve's legacy......HERE WE GO ...."
BUT... some are not so tentatively optimistic.
Former Democratic candidate for Mayor Ken Elliott wrote:
"The entrants all had to have major troubles. The fixes proposed by the mayor are using funds that the city does not have. Expenditures will greatly exceed the money that does not accrue yo the city. To benefit a few. City government is overstepping its authority just by attempting to do redevelopment."
Charles Bailey commented:
" Special thanks to the Huntington sanitary board, Mayor Williams, Inscoe, the former first responders who were let go, the pot holes, code enforcement, Narcan, and of course the city user fees, for making this national victory attainable.."
Finally, the division of voiced perspectives ("America's best, right...") apparently goes to the police and fire labor negotiations and retiree benefits, including the city's counterclaim :
" I am very happy when I see the positive happening in my home town. I of course, do not like the drugs or other things happening. But sadly, those things are happening all over. Huntington is just a smaller version of the bigger cities. I do think that there should have been a line with the Police and Fire employees, but still not what the Award was about.