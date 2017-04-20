Split, but Mostly Favorable, Social Media Response to Hutington Winning America's Best Community

"Well, I tell ya.....you have to give Mayor Steve credit where credit is due. I don't know how he did it! But, his hard work paid off. He won Huntington the three million dollars, and it can sure help to straighten things out.

We certainly have our drugs and I have been a big critic of Mayor Steve's, but I'm hoping some of these money goes into helping our addicts. If he helps our potholes that will help too. I hope it doesn't go into fancy signs and flowers. We need substance not fluff.

Anyway....GREAT JOB MAYOR STEVE and those who helped you design the strategy that brought home the 3 mill!

It is stunning to think we could win any contest with our drug problems, but the Mayor put forth a gallant effort. He went for something I never would have dreamed of and he got it. I still think it was a goofy contest with strange criteria....but as long as the check doesn't bounce.....HECK YES....

Great job, Mayor Steve. You are Huntington's Man of The Hour.....just don't blow it ... lol I think I'm playing the lottery tonight! Ya never know...apparently!