Huntington City Council Agenda Announced

The agenda for Huntington City Council's Monday, April 24 meeting has been announced. Council meets at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall in council chambers.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 705 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING NOISE CONTROL

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Alex Vence

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL 598, COUNCIL 77, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING CHANGES TO THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC.

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM THE 2016-2017 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE TERMS OF A GRANT AND ENTER INTO MEMORANDUMS OF UNDERSTANDING WITH VARIOUS AGENCIES FOR SYSTEM LEVEL DIVERSION AND ALTERNATIVE INCARCERATION PROJECTS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF BUREAU OF JUSTICE ASSISTANCE COMPREHENSIVE OPIOID ABUSE SITE-BASED PROGRAM GRANT WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF AMY WARD TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON-WAYNE HOUSING CONSORTIUM (HOME) BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment