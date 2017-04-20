Marshall President Praises Compelling Revitalization Plan & Best Community Win

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this morning released the following statement regarding Huntington winning the grand prize in the America’s Best Communities competition:

“On behalf of the Marshall University family, congratulations to the City of Huntington and Mayor Steve Williams for the outstanding news last night that our city won first place and $3 million in the America’s Best Communities competition.

“It has been thrilling to watch the entire Huntington community be united and energized throughout the competition. Beating out more than 300 other towns just proves what we already know—Huntington is America’s Best Community. I could not be more proud of our city and its people, and look forward to what we can achieve together.

“The city’s plan for Huntington’s revitalization is compelling. Marshall University is proud to be a longstanding partner with the city and pleased to have a key role in at least two of these revitalization projects, including the redevelopment of the Highlawn Brownfields Innovation Zone and the Fairfield neighborhood.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work!”